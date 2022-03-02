Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Short Interest Down 73.3% in February

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the January 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ACQR opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Independence has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.

Get Independence alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Independence by 64,960.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independence during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independence during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.