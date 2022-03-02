Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Tesla were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $856.05. The stock had a trading volume of 602,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,197,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $859.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $964.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $924.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,791,772 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.