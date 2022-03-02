Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 690 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.25. 735,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,073,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

