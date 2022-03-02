Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IHT stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 0.17. Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $14.77.
About Innsuites Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innsuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.