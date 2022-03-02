Insider Buying: Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) Insider Purchases 4,506 Shares of Stock

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating) insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 4,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £7,479.96 ($10,036.17).

Shares of AMAT stock traded down GBX 0.44 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 152.06 ($2.04). 7,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,692. The company has a market capitalization of £207.90 million and a P/E ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 170.53. Amati AIM VCT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 150 ($2.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.82).

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

