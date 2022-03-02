Insider Buying: Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) Insider Purchases 4,506 Shares of Stock

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating) insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 4,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £7,479.96 ($10,036.17).
Shares of AMAT stock traded down GBX 0.44 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 152.06 ($2.04). 7,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,692. The company has a market capitalization of £207.90 million and a P/E ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 170.53. Amati AIM VCT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 150 ($2.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.82).
About Amati AIM VCT (Get Rating)
