Insider Buying: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Purchases 79,000 Shares of Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $236,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MMLP opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $128.05 million, a PE ratio of -330.00 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

MMLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 909,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

