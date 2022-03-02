Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Acquires 54,900 Shares of Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 54,900 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ULBI stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. Ultralife Co. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.71 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ultralife in the second quarter valued at $653,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ultralife by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ultralife by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 30.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

