Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Acquires 54,900 Shares of Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 54,900 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ULBI stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. Ultralife Co. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.71 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.56.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.13%.
ULBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Ultralife Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
