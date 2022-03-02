Insider Selling: Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Sells 614 Shares of Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $63,315.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ATKR opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.77. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,224,000 after acquiring an additional 468,091 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 251,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

