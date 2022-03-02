Insider Selling: Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) General Counsel Sells 1,525 Shares of Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $32,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BLBD traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. 140,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,270. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $689.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLBD shares. Roth Capital raised Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 112,017 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Blue Bird by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Blue Bird by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 166,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird (Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.