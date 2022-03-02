Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells 3,303 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total value of C$522,001.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,766.39.
TSE CNR opened at C$151.79 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$168.66. The stock has a market cap of C$106.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$155.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$153.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.70%.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
See Also
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.