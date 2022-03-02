Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells 3,303 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total value of C$522,001.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,766.39.

TSE CNR opened at C$151.79 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$168.66. The stock has a market cap of C$106.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$155.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$153.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.70%.

CNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$177.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$153.86.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.