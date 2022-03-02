Insider Selling: Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) VP Sells 1,508 Shares of Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) VP Philip John Boon sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $145,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IOSP opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.61.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IOSP shares. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 35.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

