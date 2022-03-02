Insider Selling: Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) CEO Sells 189,708 Shares of Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IVZ traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.54. 5,262,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,465. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

