Insider Selling: Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) CEO Sells 189,708 Shares of Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
IVZ traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.54. 5,262,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,465. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $29.71.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
