Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CAO Sells 2,470 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 409.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 694,664 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 573,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after purchasing an additional 522,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

