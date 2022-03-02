Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Sells 2,008 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $108,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Deitrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.12 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 832.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,470,000 after buying an additional 234,947 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Itron by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,075,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

