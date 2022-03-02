Insider Selling: Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Sells 8,695 Shares of Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($10.13), for a total transaction of £65,647.25 ($88,081.64).

Shares of LON MGGT opened at GBX 759 ($10.18) on Wednesday. Meggitt PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 392.40 ($5.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 846 ($11.35). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 743.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 752.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGGT shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.06) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.73) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.73) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meggitt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 695 ($9.33).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

