Insider Selling: MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $7.86 on Wednesday, reaching $153.31. 18,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,422. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.86 and a 200-day moving average of $155.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $136.23 and a one year high of $199.44.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.