Insider Selling: Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) EVP Sells 6,883 Shares of Stock

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE RTX opened at $102.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.74 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.