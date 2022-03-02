Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RGEN traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $195.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,567. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.91 and a 200-day moving average of $251.61.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,732,000 after acquiring an additional 31,711 shares during the period. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

