Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of RGEN traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $195.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,567. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.91 and a 200-day moving average of $251.61.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.
Repligen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
