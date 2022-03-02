Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 8,238 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Square stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.26. 18,926,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,826,350. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 41,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 32,608 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

