Insider Selling: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CEO Sells 14,071 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $735,209.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 625,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,527. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

