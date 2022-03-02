Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) President Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) President Margaret Tooth sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $17,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 200 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $17,072.00.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $47,950.00.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average of $103.38. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after buying an additional 202,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after buying an additional 182,917 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,388,000 after buying an additional 102,630 shares during the period. Tsai Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,968,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after buying an additional 67,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

