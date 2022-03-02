Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CFO Sells 3,473 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 3,473 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $38,862.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 633,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,746. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $622.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNDA. TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

