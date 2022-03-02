Insider Selling: Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells 123,000 Shares of Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.44 and a beta of 2.51.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNOM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,324,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,836,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 55,660 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,010,000 after purchasing an additional 130,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,370 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after purchasing an additional 98,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

