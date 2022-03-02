Insight Holdings Group, Llc Purchases 100,574 Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 100,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $817,666.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 176,936 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,432.40.

On Thursday, February 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 75,276 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,433.16.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 40,200 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $326,022.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 35,994 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,869.18.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 50,126 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $461,159.20.

On Monday, February 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,408.70.

On Friday, February 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $852,725.79.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $624,251.13.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88.

Shares of NYSE:USER traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,564. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.78. UserTesting Inc has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that UserTesting Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

About UserTesting (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

