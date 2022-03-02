Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $91.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in Integra Resources by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

