Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 1,389 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 938.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 424,908 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $3,848,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 199.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 130,562 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 105.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 53,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.49. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

