Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,059,000 after acquiring an additional 246,002 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,399 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE:BEN traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.42. 81,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,922. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

