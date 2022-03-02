Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.56. 4,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,613. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

