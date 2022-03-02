Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 2,845 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.58. 8,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $254.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.28.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMG. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.