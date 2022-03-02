Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 431 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,194,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 216.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after buying an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP stock traded up $3.39 on Wednesday, hitting $449.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,915. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.