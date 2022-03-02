Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.2% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 373.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,217,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,029,000 after buying an additional 960,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

T traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,166,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

