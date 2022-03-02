Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $79.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.11. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.84 and its 200 day moving average is $122.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,041,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after purchasing an additional 192,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

