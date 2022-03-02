Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.03) EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTLA. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.65.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $79.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.11. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $202.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

