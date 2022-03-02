Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,395,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,894,000 after purchasing an additional 456,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.43. The stock had a trading volume of 113,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.86 and a 200 day moving average of $127.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.