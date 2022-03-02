International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

IGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

NYSE IGT opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.04. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.