International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

International Game Technology has decreased its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years. International Game Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

NYSE:IGT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,141. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 744,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1,005.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 267,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 39,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

