International General Insurance (IGIC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IGIC opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. International General Insurance has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International General Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

