Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intrum AB (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 310 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS ITJTY remained flat at $$27.75 on Wednesday. 206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792. Intrum AB has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43.

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

