Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 5,537 shares.The stock last traded at $12.53 and had previously closed at $12.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.