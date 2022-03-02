Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 17.6%

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 17.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 315,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 96,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.

Inventus Mining Company Profile (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 180 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

