Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 17.6%

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 17.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 315,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 96,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.
Inventus Mining Company Profile (CVE:IVS)
Featured Stories
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.