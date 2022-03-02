Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 41,058 shares.The stock last traded at $75.25 and had previously closed at $74.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,932,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,024,000. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.