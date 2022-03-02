Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.56 and last traded at $77.49. Approximately 4,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 37,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.72.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.01.
