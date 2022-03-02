Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PJP. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth $7,407,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth $1,765,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth $1,019,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $72.25 and a 12-month high of $83.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

