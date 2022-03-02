Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.75 and last traded at $65.60. Approximately 6,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 16,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.24.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.