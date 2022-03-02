Invesco Ltd. Acquires 543,098 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 224.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 785,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,098 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,067,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 34,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 443,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,060 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 252,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVD opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $460.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVD shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

