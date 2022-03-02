Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 514,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

In other news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,503 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

