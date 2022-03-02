Invesco Ltd. Has $12.99 Million Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 21.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on WABC shares. TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $58,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WABC stock opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average is $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile (Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.