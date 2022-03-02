Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $12,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,993,000 after purchasing an additional 711,626 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,707,000 after acquiring an additional 153,518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,057,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,918,000 after acquiring an additional 530,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,929,000 after acquiring an additional 493,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,407,000 after acquiring an additional 583,297 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARES opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.