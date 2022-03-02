Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LCII stock opened at $122.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. LCI Industries has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $163.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.59.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

