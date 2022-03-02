Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,848 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAND. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 979.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 52.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 23.9% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 23.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth about $908,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $154.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford purchased 8,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

